Page title
Sustainable energy
Content field
Enabling inclusive and accessible energy choices
The energy system is changing and moving towards greater electrification. What are the implications for disabled people?
RiDC is investigating innovative low carbon energy products and services that might help disabled consumers have greater access to sustainable energy. The research is funded by the Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme through a two year grant and is being carried out in partnership with Energy Systems Catapult (ESC).
Our findings are publicly available and include research reports, consumer reports, webinar presentations and Calls to Action on a wide variety of energy topics.