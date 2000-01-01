Consumer research for older and disabled people

CareCo - AirLite 3

Detailed data for CareCo - AirLite 3

The price we give here is the recommended retail price (RRP) provided by the manufacturer or distributor. Some (but not all) manufacturers sell through outlets that may offer considerably lower prices, particularly when shopping online. The service provided by different sellers varies a lot, so make sure you know what is included in the price (eg assessment, delivery and assembly, warranty and maintenance, returns policy).

General  
Type Scooter
Manufacturer CareCo
Model AirLite 3
Class 2
No. of wheels 3
Price RRP (£) 1249
Available as new yes
Available on Motability scheme no
Performance  
Top speed (mph) n/a
Turning radius n/a
Max gradient n/a
Dimensions  
Length 1050
Width 500
Height 900
Weight, including battery (kg) 39
Stowing  
Possible to dismantle/fold yes
Folded length n/a
Folded width n/a
Folded height n/a