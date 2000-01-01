Consumer research for older and disabled people

Otto Bock - C2000 10kmh

Detailed data for Otto Bock - C2000 10kmh

General  
Type Wheelchair
Manufacturer Otto Bock
Model C2000 10kmh
Class 2
No. of wheels 4
Price RRP (£) n/a
Available as new yes
Available on Motability scheme no
Performance  
Top speed (mph) n/a
Turning radius 940
Max gradient 12°
Dimensions  
Length 1220
Width 680
Height n/a
Weight, including battery (kg) 190
Stowing  
Possible to dismantle/fold no
Folded length n/a
Folded width n/a
Folded height n/a