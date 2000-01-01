Consumer research for older and disabled people

Text Size:

Current Size: 100%

Drive Medical - Cirrus

Select your preferred units of measurement

Detailed data for Drive Medical - Cirrus

The price we give here is the recommended retail price (RRP) provided by the manufacturer or distributor. Some (but not all) manufacturers sell through outlets that may offer considerably lower prices, particularly when shopping online. The service provided by different sellers varies a lot, so make sure you know what is included in the price (eg assessment, delivery and assembly, warranty and maintenance, returns policy).

General  
Type Wheelchair
Manufacturer Drive Medical
Model Cirrus
Class 2
No. of wheels 4
Price RRP (£) n/a
Available as new yes
Available on Motability scheme no
Performance  
Top speed (mph) n/a
Turning radius n/a
Max gradient 10°
Dimensions  
Length 1080
Width 370
Height 920
Weight, including battery (kg) 65
Stowing  
Possible to dismantle/fold yes
Folded length 770
Folded width 370
Folded height 920