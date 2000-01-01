Drive Medical - Cirrus
Drive Medical - Cirrus
The price we give here is the recommended retail price (RRP) provided by the manufacturer or distributor. Some (but not all) manufacturers sell through outlets that may offer considerably lower prices, particularly when shopping online. The service provided by different sellers varies a lot, so make sure you know what is included in the price (eg assessment, delivery and assembly, warranty and maintenance, returns policy).
|General
|Type
|Wheelchair
|Manufacturer
|Drive Medical
|Model
|Cirrus
|Class
|2
|No. of wheels
|4
|Price RRP (£)
|n/a
|Available as new
|yes
|Available on Motability scheme
|no
|Performance
|Top speed (mph)
|n/a
|Turning radius
|n/a
|Max gradient
|10°
|Dimensions
|Length
|1080
|Width
|370
|Height
|920
|Weight, including battery (kg)
|65
|Stowing
|Possible to dismantle/fold
|yes
|Folded length
|770
|Folded width
|370
|Folded height
|920