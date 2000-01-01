Consumer research for older and disabled people

Drive Medical - Cobalt X16

The price we give here is the recommended retail price (RRP) provided by the manufacturer or distributor. Some (but not all) manufacturers sell through outlets that may offer considerably lower prices, particularly when shopping online. The service provided by different sellers varies a lot, so make sure you know what is included in the price (eg assessment, delivery and assembly, warranty and maintenance, returns policy).

General  
Type Wheelchair
Manufacturer Drive Medical
Model Cobalt X16
Class 2
No. of wheels 4
Price RRP (£) n/a
Available as new yes
Available on Motability scheme no
Performance  
Top speed (mph) n/a
Turning radius 737
Max gradient
Dimensions  
Length 980
Width 610
Height n/a
Weight, including battery (kg) 55
Stowing  
Possible to dismantle/fold yes
Folded length n/a
Folded width n/a
Folded height n/a