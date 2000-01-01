Consumer research for older and disabled people

Etac - Balder Liberty

Detailed data for Etac - Balder Liberty

General  
Type Wheelchair
Manufacturer Etac
Model Balder Liberty
Class 3
No. of wheels 4
Price RRP (£) n/a
Available as new no
Available on Motability scheme no
Performance  
Top speed (mph) n/a
Turning radius 650
Max gradient
Dimensions  
Length 830
Width 650
Height n/a
Weight, including battery (kg) 130
Stowing  
Possible to dismantle/fold no
Folded length n/a
Folded width n/a
Folded height n/a
Notes  
Discontinued