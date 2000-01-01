Consumer research for older and disabled people

Sunrise Medical - F40VR

The price we give here is the recommended retail price (RRP) provided by the manufacturer or distributor. Some (but not all) manufacturers sell through outlets that may offer considerably lower prices, particularly when shopping online. The service provided by different sellers varies a lot, so make sure you know what is included in the price (eg assessment, delivery and assembly, warranty and maintenance, returns policy).

General  
Type Wheelchair
Manufacturer Sunrise Medical
Model F40VR
Class 2
No. of wheels 4
Price RRP (£) 3295
Available as new yes
Available on Motability scheme no
Performance  
Top speed (mph) n/a
Turning radius 840
Max gradient 10°
Dimensions  
Length 1100
Width 620
Height n/a
Weight, including battery (kg) 69
Stowing  
Possible to dismantle/fold yes
Folded length n/a
Folded width n/a
Folded height n/a